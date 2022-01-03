Post-mortem of a fallow-field

I dreamt of home last night.

Your eyes were green – a cut of lime

against the tongue – they startled me like birds start

at the sheep-herds bawling. You had warned of something

mystic, pearl chowders, purple dusks –

you had said: God writes in chemtrails. Dewdrops are remembrance

of touch. We walked like lead to the field we planted

last Spring and I said: You never speak

when I am dreaming. We walked the next field ripe

with grief. You left your coat in a puddle, it was mopped up

by the breeze. Why won’t you speak?

You howled and howled so silently, each vowel

coarse as wind that makes the tree spines shiver. We waited

for the crop to bear charred teeth from wilted barley.

You never speak to me. I dreamt

your hands were hard lightning that cracked the earth in yard-halves

like an egg. Speak to me.

I dreamt of clots of dahlias

frail roots upturned from mud

your smile lemony moonlight blood oranges ruddy pulp

I felt your breath hot on my skin lost within the wind –

I won’t call you a spectre:

you are too vivid.

At noon, the fever lifts like a veil. Salt tastes of embalmment. You are swimming in red water and

on the beach I chew sand into dust

and dust into light. You leave

a palimpsest of footprints

from the estuary to the grave and still:

You never speak to me.

I’ll wake and press an urchin to your sternum –

tuck a note

into the cavern of your chest.

Take me with you.

The tide tugs

at the body, claims the atrium

as its cage.

In the wreck

we’ll plant forget-me-nots.

Tonight,

I’ll dream

you do. ∎

Words by Grace Lawrence. Artwork by Luca Thompson.