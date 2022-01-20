I see that today you look ever so sad,

And your hands are so delicate, clasping your knees. Listen

now – far, far away, by Lake Chad,

A lone giraffe wanders, swaying in the breeze.

God granted him poise and graceful, slow airs,

And his fur is mottled with magical shapes,

A pattern with which only moonlight compares

As it splinters and shimmers on the waves of the lakes.

Like a galleon’s sails, he appears at first,

His gallop as smooth as a joyful bird’s flight.

I trust there are more wonders like him on earth

When he shelters in his marble cave at twilight.

From these mystical lands I’ve heard tales and songs –

Those of ‘dark beauties’ and young, passionate kings, But

you’re weary, and you’ve breathed in fog for too long, You

You believe only in rain – not in these fanciful things.

So how can I tell you about these tropical gardens?

The scent of the grasslands, the sound of palm trees…

Are you crying? Listen now… Far away, by Lake Chad,

A lone giraffe wanders, swaying in the breeze.

Translation of ‘жираф’ by Lev Gumilyov.

Artwork by Anna du Toit.