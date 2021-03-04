Summertown

edgeways winter white-mouthed streetlamps waver

the keys in my pocket like anxieties rattle their skins against each other

a smattering of fireworks clinking against the fragment moon far-off dinner plates

the road curls like spilt milk into a solid vein of white

laundrette

bookshop

corner store

church bell

hollow-tongued as the lantern in the chinese takeaway upside down

I feel their golden emptiness and the unheard alarm behind glass everything must go like summer and the couple kissing in an alley’s cradled fist

I too then am elsewhere the evening is a silent ghost searching,

lost. ∎

Words by Helena Aeberli. Art by Eloise Fabre.