Ode to Joy

Yet, what with essays and dinners and jobs and driving lessons—and so much shame—this personal love-a air whittled away into something at best awkwardly guilt-ridden and at worst unspeakably gruesome. Perhaps these pre-shame childhood experiences are lost as much to the necessity of hyper-productivity as they are to shame: there simply isn’t the time to indulge in indulging oneself.

However, this loss of a devotedly self-adoring self-pleasure can be temporary. Set aside a moment. ere is no feeling comparable to tracing out of the velvet of your own skin. Pad up and down its layers, indenting an index finger above the lip as if it is this very movement that makes the flesh sink and fold into its philtrum. These actions allow you to become the sculptor of you own body. It is a satisfaction akin to carving and squeezing a lump of clay and pressing out all its shapes. Play long and hard, tease and strain out each note of your body. Create the sensation and indulge in it. Crash and coalesce into a singular action. e joy is the work and the work is the joy. is, then, is what distinguishes masturbation from sex. Self-pleasure guarantees that the moment of desire can be the precise moment of fulfilment; you get to luxuriate in the sensations you yourself are creating. is easing of your own body into submission and desperation might seem an initially odd seduction, but it begins an experience that demands and reveals endless qualities all at once: your dominance, submissiveness, control, desperation. You soon appreciate that you are a diverse lover. An hour’s work: an hour’s joy.

Luce Irigaray wrote that the labia embodies both singularity and duality. As she points out, the folds of the labia are both two things (a pair of lips) and a singular whole. This pair forms an all-encompassing circle, a ‘Big O’, that is perpetually touching itself. It is a fitting analogy for the rewards of spending hours on pleasuring yourself. While masturbating, you are the lover and the loved—dual and singular.

Of course, sex is its own thrill, but these two sexual experiences are not substitutes for one another, nor are they interchangeable. By feeling yourself up, inside, and out, you commit an independent, explicit, and unrepentantly personal recognition of yourself as a sexual being. Shame can go and fuck itself but, most importantly, so can we.