12/10/17: The ISIS Presents Live Wire

WE’RE BACK !

Thursday 1st week we’re kicking off with Live Wire. Get yourselves down to Cellar (God bless its sweaty soul) to bust a groove with freaks and funk lovers alike. Our compadres over at Studio 54 always said ‘invite a crowd more interesting than you are’.

So, friends and lovers, shake your booty, stamp your feet, wave your hands, jiggle your eyelids. If it don’t move, don’t bring it. Disco lovers, do what you do best and get funked with The ISIS. BOOM! SHAKE THE ROOM!

// £4 names on the wall //

// £5 on the door //

// best tune on the wall free and guaranteed entry//

// + free entry to our next night if you’re the most colourful scamp on the D-floor //

DJ line-up TBA – stay tuned

None of that Berghain nonsense, leave the gimps out of it. We’ve got funk, we’ve got afrobeat and it’s all well cheerful.

ISIS love xxxx