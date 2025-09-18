The Isis MT25 Pitch Prompts – Juvenilia Issue
by isised | September 18, 2025
- Write a visual poem that looks like its subject.
- Invent a language. Use it to write a story.
- Is it gross to call your significant other ‘baby’?
- Is nostalgia the root of all evil?
- Do you still believe in magic?
- Write us a closet drama.
- Would your younger self be proud of the person you’ve become?
- Write a defense of iPad babies.
- Is sincerity dead?
- Can you really walk a mile in someone else’s shoes?
- Has everything really already been done before?
- Write something psychosexual.
- Draw something you wish you could escape.
- Draw something you wish you could find.
- Make a comic strip about your teenage self.
- What historical event do you wish you had lived through?
- Tell us why you thought your childhood home was haunted.
- Regress: who do you think you were in a past life?
- Tell us a fib.
- If you could spend 7 minutes in heaven with anyone, who would it be? What would you do to them?
- Why do you hate your siblings?
- Critically review your dream from last night.
- Was your childhood cut short?
- When did your parents lift you up for the last time?
- Show us around your childhood home.
- Does your shit stink?
- Write a letter to your 14-year-old self (a terrifying age).
- Create something cringy.
- Do you believe that you were entitled to a place at Oxford from birth?
- What do you collect? Why?
- Has the invention of psychotherapy done more harm than good?
- Who was your worst mistake?
- Show us your childhood diary.
- What should we all outgrow?
- Tell us about the art that raised you.
- Who’s your problematic fave?
- Write us the most pretentious thing you can think of. We’re The Isis, after all.
- Tell us about a formative childhood memory.
- Are you a good sibling?
- Are you more like your mum or your dad?
- Is there even a place for art criticism anymore, or should we keep our nasty opinions to ourselves?
- Imagine the story behind an antique, from workshop to charity shop.
- Can Britain break out of this downward spiral?
- Write something you can only say anonymously.
- How would you get away with murder?
- Is a Just Stop Oil protester the new Jackson Pollock?
- What have you had to unlearn?
- Make some erasure poetry.
- Write automatically for ten minutes.
- Take a minute and be a hater. Don’t hold back.
- Is the panopticon our reality now?
- Write a limerick in poor taste.
- Does he love you? Does he love you not? Write about yourself from your crush’s perspective.
- Why are you not like other girls?
- Write something highbrow about something lowbrow.
- ‘Unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven’ – Matthew, 18:3
- What does life look like from the foetal position?
- Is the cost of love loss?
- Show us your unfinished artwork.
- Do you remember being born?
- Can you forgive the sins of your parents?
- Are you anti-natalist? Why?
- What would you (hypothetically) graffiti onto the Radcam?
- Is the digital world turning us all to children?
- Are you ambitious for our culture?
- Is the institution of marriage a tired fad?
- Adopt a new perspective.
- Tell us about something you don’t remember.
- Can you go forwards while looking backwards?
- Tell us a childhood secret.
- What’s one bad habit you’ve never managed to shake?
- Ex-teacher’s pets: do you wish you’d been a rebel?
- Draw us a dinosaur.
- You’re playing spin the bottle with your tutors. Who do you hope it lands on?
- Is nepo baby discourse over?
- What magazine do you wish you were writing for right now, instead of this one?
- Why is the right so obsessed with fertility?
- How can we protect queer children?
- Can performative activism still effect change?
- Is the good life even real?
- Do you miss the language you grew up in?
- Who is your nemesis?
- Were you a bully? Is that forgivable?
- Write a monologue that you wish you could deliver to your parents.
- Have you been a sugar baby? What was your price?
- ‘Youth is the only thing worth having’ – Oscar Wilde.
- Write to us about boyhood.
- Show us a film you’ve made.
- What’s the most painful thing you’ve experienced?
- Invent a new genre-bending literary style.
- Is self-knowledge an illusion?
- Show us the best photo you’ve ever taken.
- What’s the weirdest thing in your search history?
- Have you ever had a near-death experience?
- Tell us something you weren’t meant to overhear.
- What’s a life lesson you learnt on the playground?
- What weird thing makes you one-in-a-million?
- Where was your favourite hide-and-seek spot?
- If walls could talk, what would your childhood bedroom say?
- Write your way out.
Graphic by Lilia Goldstein