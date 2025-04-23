khaal baccha
by Noah Mitchell | April 23, 2025
A standard farming practice wherein a baby is starved, stuffed, and returned to its mother. Her body releases oxytocin and is forced to produce milk.
When a calf dies quick
they gather up the limbs and bring it in.
Hidden from the moon
they unstitch the body from groin to throat.
They wait and watch while
blood drips from the ruck of organ and bone.
Cradled and carried,
she is reunited with her baby.
She recognises
their parasite parenthood. Their skin-child.
Weeping over earth,
she feels it churned to mud beneath her grief.
She knows her baby
is dead. She feels it echo in her rib.
Stars to skeleton,
the echo can’t silence the call for milk
drained from the doll, turned
to profit by her body’s betrayal.
There was milk enough,
but death came without murmur. After all,
when a calf dies quick,
they gather up the limbs and bring it in.∎
Words by Noah Mitchell. Art by Libby Peet.