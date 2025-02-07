Critical Notices

by The Isis | February 7, 2025

The Critic by Richard Brinsley Sheridan (Playing Productions)

The Pilch, 5th – 8th Feb.

Writing a review of The Critic feels like an act of self-parody. Sat in the front row writing into my notebook, I felt poised to leap into the melodrama of the play. The performance was imagined as a rehearsal with “the Director” played by Wendy Shi, sat across from me, intervening in the action of the play with her notes and comments, all of which were met with groans from the interrupted cast and laughs from the audience enjoying a little schadenfreude. This twist on the play must be credited actual director, Phoenix Barnett. These modifications brought the Restoration play into the modern world, with scenes of comedic tension between the actors and the director familiar to anyone involved with student drama. Yet, it perfectly captured the tone of the original material.

Many of The Critic’s funniest moments came from Mr Puff and Mr Dangle, played by Noam Sala Budgen and Gillies MacDonald respectively. Mr Puff danced about the stage with the impish energy of a child high on top shelf sweeties. I promise that is a compliment. His “camp” energy was matched by costuming so fabulous it would make Ru Paul blush. Credit is very much due to Effie Halestead and Mikela Caracciolo for their work not just on Puff but on all the flamboyant magic of The Critic‘s costumes. Mr Puff’s was kept in excellent company by Mr Dangle, whose melodramatic entrances enough to elicit a laugh from the audience. Both men should be immensely proud of their performances and perhaps consider a career in stand up.

Shi, the aforementioned intervening director, often found herself in conflict with Mr Sneer, played by Hugh Linklater. Unfortunately, for all their differences as characters, both actors are guilty of the same fault: being actors. What I mean is that I could tell both were working from their memory of the script. Whilst I could recognise both to be good actors, I still recognised them as actors Mr Dangle, Mr Puff and Mrs Dangle, played adeptly by Fiona Bestrova, all dissolved into their character. In other words, I believed them in a way I could not believe Mr Sneer and the Director. On many other stages both Sneer and the Director would have stunned. They had the misfortune, however, to share with a trio of some of the most talented student actors I have seen in a long time. It would appear that comparison is the theft of joy.

In brief, The Critic is an absolute riot. It is funny, bold, and boisterous. I would absolutely recommend giving it a watch before it closes. Finally, on a personal note, I hope the actors will forgive me for playing my own version of the critical Mr Sneer, and appreciate my sincerity when I give my congratulations to Phoenix Barnett, the crew, and the cast for an excellent performance.∎

Reviewed by Harry Buller, Deputy Editor for Non-Fiction