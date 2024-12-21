The Isis HT25 pitch prompts

Personal essays

Do you parents have a favourite child?

What is the most pathetic reason you ended a relationship?

Do you want children? Why?

Does everything happen for a reason?

St. Peter isn’t going to let you in, how do you try to convince him you deserve a spot in Heaven?

Would you still love them if they were a worm?

Do you care about personal essays?

God promised me a place at Oxford, do I deserve it?

Explain why you never learnt to drive, to cook, to ride a bike, to swim…Defend yourself.

Tell us the thing about you which makes the least sense

Profess your undying love to someone (and name names).

Comment

Am I responsible for your triggers?

At what age do age gap relationships become acceptable?

In a world without abortion rights, should there be mandatory vasectomies?

If pandas aren’t willing to procreate to save themselves, can we just let them go extinct already, they clearly don’t care.

Does TIME magazine’s person of the year matter?

Why is the far-right rising so rapidly across Europe now?

Liberal America was always a myth. But will we miss it when it’s gone?

What are we going to do about climate change, actually?

Is there an argument against private education that doesn’t invoke fairness?

Is there a defence of private education that doesn’t invoke choice?

What’s in it for Keir Starmer?

What will Elon Musk do next?

Should England have its own parliament?

Is there a point to hereditary peers?

Should we still care about Ukraine?

Where do you see Reform in 2029?

Should it be ok to advocate support for a proscribed terrorist organisation if it’s in the name of ‘art’?

It is illegal to advocate support for a proscribed organisation in the UK: advocate support for a proscribed organisation

Which is more efficient, British rail or the Oxford SU?

Culture

Would you take The Substance?

Should you separate the art from the artist?

Is the album truly dead? If so: how could we, and should we, bring it back to life?

Is autofiction on its way out?

Why do people like Rupi Kaur?

Is the Classics degree a thing of the past? (ha)

Why not just get the train to London or Bristol for every night out?

over and over, so why listen to playlists?

and then your favourite chapter of

You don’t just read your favourite chapter of

Why is CalSoc so English? (Is CalSoc the new Bullingdon?)

I’m getting fairly sick of Barry Keoghan, are you?

Does Private Eye have a grip of British satire or is it just the same old shit?

Are Fontaines DC worth talking about at all?

Are Fontained DC actually the worst band of our generation?

Are Fontaines DC actually the best band of our generation?

Where would you rather holiday, Club Tropicana or Copacabana?

Does the moral character of an orgy change when the participants wear Nazi uniforms?

Give us your family’s secret, sacred recipe. Why is cooking such an intimate/ personal act?

Shit on one of the great artists of our age.

Defend a piece of art everyone else hates. Tell us why you’re right.

Fiction

Analyse one of your diary entries like you’re in a GCSE English exam.

Do a ‘Genius’ style lyric analysis on a song you wrote as a child

Get back in contact with your imaginary friend, have a conversation about what’s been going on since you last saw them.

Your life, from the perspective of everyone else.

Write a short story that doesn’t look like a short story

Remember that urban legend at your school that everyone swore was true? Write a story about it. Take it incredibly seriously

What’s the weirdest possible metaphor for your situationship? (My love is like a Najar’s wrap… hot and cold and occasionally slimy)

Tell us a story with no narrator

Write about the guy you used to serve at the pub

Write about a night out at the pub

Imagine your life without [your favourite thing]

Rewrite the ending to a play/ book/ film /series you were disappointed with.

Art

Send us a piece of art you think we wouldn’t like

Show us that collage should be taken more seriously

Send us what you created and explain why you don’t like it

Send us what you created and explain why you do like it

Challenge us with a photograph

Prove to us student photographers at Oxford don’t just photograph the pretty buildings

Create a piece of art borne out of your frustration with these pitch prompts

Show us that any of the writing prompts can be better explored visually (can this one come last slide and last in the list please)

Ruskin students: send us an artwork that makes you most proud to be a fine artist

STEM/Humanities students: send us an artwork that makes you think you should have done fine art

Send us something incomplete