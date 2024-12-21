The Isis HT25 pitch prompts

by isised | December 21, 2024

 

Personal essays

  • Profess your undying love to someone (and name names).
  • Interview your ex
  • Tell us the thing about you which makes the least sense
  • Explain why you never learnt to drive, to cook, to ride a bike, to swim…Defend yourself.
  • God promised me a place at Oxford, do I deserve it?
  • Write your own manifesto 
  • Write about learning to ride a bike
  • Do you care about personal essays?
  • Defend Freudianism using a personal experience.
  • Would you still love them if they were a worm?
  • You’ve won your Oscar, make your speech…
  • St. Peter isn’t going to let you in, how do you try to convince him you deserve a spot in Heaven?
  • Defend cheating.
  • Does everything happen for a reason?
  • Do you want children? Why?
  • What is the most pathetic reason you ended a relationship?
  • Do you parents have a favourite child?

 

Comment

  • Is a dry ham sandwich a stoic embrace of mediocrity?
  • The overthrow of Assad 
  • Which is more efficient, British rail or the Oxford SU?
  • Defend bureaucracy
  • It is illegal to advocate support for a proscribed organisation in the UK: advocate support for a proscribed organisation
  • Should it be ok to advocate support for a proscribed terrorist organisation if it’s in the name of ‘art’?
  • Where do you see Reform in 2029?
  • Should America be welcoming Trump?
  • Should we still care about Ukraine?
  • Is there a point to hereditary peers?
  • Should England have its own parliament?
  • What will Elon Musk do next?
  • Shouldn’t postgrads just get a job?
  • What’s in it for Keir Starmer?
  • Oh Jeremy Corbyn?
  • Is print media over?
  • Is there a defence of private education that doesn’t invoke choice?
  • Is there an argument against private education that doesn’t invoke fairness?
  • Trump 2024: Tragedy or Farce?
  • What are we going to do about climate change, actually?
  • Liberal America was always a myth. But will we miss it when it’s gone?
  • Why is the far-right rising so rapidly across Europe now?
  • Does TIME magazine’s person of the year matter?
  • If pandas aren’t willing to procreate to save themselves, can we just let them go extinct already, they clearly don’t care.
  • Are horoscopes a new religion?
  • In a world without abortion rights, should there be mandatory vasectomies? 
  • At what age do age gap relationships become acceptable?
  • Am I responsible for your triggers?

 

Culture

  • Defend a piece of art everyone else hates. Tell us why you’re right.
  • Shit on one of the great artists of our age.
  • Give us your family’s secret, sacred recipe. Why is cooking such an intimate/ personal act?
  • Does the moral character of an orgy change when the participants wear Nazi uniforms?
  • Was Evelyn Waugh a snob? 
  • Justify being illiterate 
  • Where would you rather holiday, Club Tropicana or Copacabana?
  • A history of kink
  • Are Fontaines DC actually the best band of our generation?
  • Are Fontained DC actually the worst band of our generation?
  • Are Fontaines DC worth talking about at all?
  • Defend celebrity novels 
  • Does Private Eye have a grip of British satire or is it just the same old shit?
  • I’m getting fairly sick of Barry Keoghan, are you?
  • Why is CalSoc so English? (Is CalSoc the new Bullingdon?)
  • You don’t just read your favourite chapter of Normal People and then your favourite chapter of Middlemarch over and over, so why listen to playlists?
  • Why not just get the train to London or Bristol for every night out?
  • Is the Classics degree a thing of the past? (ha)
  • Taylor Swift. Discuss.
  • Does brainrot matter?
  • Why do people like Rupi Kaur?
  • Is autofiction on its way out?
  • Is the album truly dead? If so: how could we, and should we, bring it back to life?
  • Should you separate the art from the artist?
  • Has ‘therapy talk’ ruined communication? 
  • Would you take The Substance?

 

Fiction

  • Rewrite the ending to a play/ book/ film /series you were disappointed with.
  • Imagine your life without [your favourite thing]
  • A rat on a sinking ship
  • Write about a night out at the pub
  • Write about the guy you used to serve at the pub
  • Create a ranking using corrupt logic
  • Tell us a story with no narrator
  • Write a poem. Invent your own rhyme scheme
  • Write a poem in iambic pentameter
  • What’s the weirdest possible metaphor for your situationship? (My love is like a Najar’s wrap… hot and cold and occasionally slimy)
  • Write a sonnet
  • Remember that urban legend at your school that everyone swore was true? Write a story about it. Take it incredibly seriously 
  • Rewrite your tutorial as a Shakespearean comedy
  • Write a story set in the Glink 
  • Write a poem that cures homesickness. 
  • Write a poem with no line breaks
  • Make it old
  • Write a short story that doesn’t look like a short story
  • Do a pastiche of Seamus Heaney
  • Make me nervous
  • Your life, from the perspective of everyone else.
  • Get back in contact with your imaginary friend, have a conversation about what’s been going on since you last saw them. 
  • Do a ‘Genius’ style lyric analysis on a song you wrote as a child
  • Analyse one of your diary entries like you’re in a GCSE English exam.

 

Art

  • Send us a piece of art you think we wouldn’t like
  • Show us that collage should be taken more seriously 
  • Send us what you created and explain why you don’t like it
  • Send us what you created and explain why you do like it
  • Challenge us with a photograph 
  • Prove to us student photographers at Oxford don’t just photograph the pretty buildings
  • Create a piece of art borne out of your frustration with these pitch prompts
  • Show us that any of the writing prompts can be better explored visually (can this one come last slide and last in the list please)
  • Ruskin students: send us an artwork that makes you most proud to be a fine artist 
  • STEM/Humanities students: send us an artwork that makes you think you should have done fine art 
  • Send us something incomplete
  • Send us something you completed a long time ago