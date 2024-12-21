The Isis HT25 pitch prompts
by isised | December 21, 2024
Personal essays
- Profess your undying love to someone (and name names).
- Interview your ex
- Tell us the thing about you which makes the least sense
- Explain why you never learnt to drive, to cook, to ride a bike, to swim…Defend yourself.
- God promised me a place at Oxford, do I deserve it?
- Write your own manifesto
- Write about learning to ride a bike
- Do you care about personal essays?
- Defend Freudianism using a personal experience.
- Would you still love them if they were a worm?
- You’ve won your Oscar, make your speech…
- St. Peter isn’t going to let you in, how do you try to convince him you deserve a spot in Heaven?
- Defend cheating.
- Does everything happen for a reason?
- Do you want children? Why?
- What is the most pathetic reason you ended a relationship?
- Do you parents have a favourite child?
Comment
- Is a dry ham sandwich a stoic embrace of mediocrity?
- The overthrow of Assad
- Which is more efficient, British rail or the Oxford SU?
- Defend bureaucracy
- It is illegal to advocate support for a proscribed organisation in the UK: advocate support for a proscribed organisation
- Should it be ok to advocate support for a proscribed terrorist organisation if it’s in the name of ‘art’?
- Where do you see Reform in 2029?
- Should America be welcoming Trump?
- Should we still care about Ukraine?
- Is there a point to hereditary peers?
- Should England have its own parliament?
- What will Elon Musk do next?
- Shouldn’t postgrads just get a job?
- What’s in it for Keir Starmer?
- Oh Jeremy Corbyn?
- Is print media over?
- Is there a defence of private education that doesn’t invoke choice?
- Is there an argument against private education that doesn’t invoke fairness?
- Trump 2024: Tragedy or Farce?
- What are we going to do about climate change, actually?
- Liberal America was always a myth. But will we miss it when it’s gone?
- Why is the far-right rising so rapidly across Europe now?
- Does TIME magazine’s person of the year matter?
- If pandas aren’t willing to procreate to save themselves, can we just let them go extinct already, they clearly don’t care.
- Are horoscopes a new religion?
- In a world without abortion rights, should there be mandatory vasectomies?
- At what age do age gap relationships become acceptable?
- Am I responsible for your triggers?
Culture
- Defend a piece of art everyone else hates. Tell us why you’re right.
- Shit on one of the great artists of our age.
- Give us your family’s secret, sacred recipe. Why is cooking such an intimate/ personal act?
- Does the moral character of an orgy change when the participants wear Nazi uniforms?
- Was Evelyn Waugh a snob?
- Justify being illiterate
- Where would you rather holiday, Club Tropicana or Copacabana?
- A history of kink
- Are Fontaines DC actually the best band of our generation?
- Are Fontained DC actually the worst band of our generation?
- Are Fontaines DC worth talking about at all?
- Defend celebrity novels
- Does Private Eye have a grip of British satire or is it just the same old shit?
- I’m getting fairly sick of Barry Keoghan, are you?
- Why is CalSoc so English? (Is CalSoc the new Bullingdon?)
- You don’t just read your favourite chapter of Normal People and then your favourite chapter of Middlemarch over and over, so why listen to playlists?
- Why not just get the train to London or Bristol for every night out?
- Is the Classics degree a thing of the past? (ha)
- Taylor Swift. Discuss.
- Does brainrot matter?
- Why do people like Rupi Kaur?
- Is autofiction on its way out?
- Is the album truly dead? If so: how could we, and should we, bring it back to life?
- Should you separate the art from the artist?
- Has ‘therapy talk’ ruined communication?
- Would you take The Substance?
Fiction
- Rewrite the ending to a play/ book/ film /series you were disappointed with.
- Imagine your life without [your favourite thing]
- A rat on a sinking ship
- Write about a night out at the pub
- Write about the guy you used to serve at the pub
- Create a ranking using corrupt logic
- Tell us a story with no narrator
- Write a poem. Invent your own rhyme scheme
- Write a poem in iambic pentameter
- What’s the weirdest possible metaphor for your situationship? (My love is like a Najar’s wrap… hot and cold and occasionally slimy)
- Write a sonnet
- Remember that urban legend at your school that everyone swore was true? Write a story about it. Take it incredibly seriously
- Rewrite your tutorial as a Shakespearean comedy
- Write a story set in the Glink
- Write a poem that cures homesickness.
- Write a poem with no line breaks
- Make it old
- Write a short story that doesn’t look like a short story
- Do a pastiche of Seamus Heaney
- Make me nervous
- Your life, from the perspective of everyone else.
- Get back in contact with your imaginary friend, have a conversation about what’s been going on since you last saw them.
- Do a ‘Genius’ style lyric analysis on a song you wrote as a child
- Analyse one of your diary entries like you’re in a GCSE English exam.
Art
- Send us a piece of art you think we wouldn’t like
- Show us that collage should be taken more seriously
- Send us what you created and explain why you don’t like it
- Send us what you created and explain why you do like it
- Challenge us with a photograph
- Prove to us student photographers at Oxford don’t just photograph the pretty buildings
- Create a piece of art borne out of your frustration with these pitch prompts
- Show us that any of the writing prompts can be better explored visually (can this one come last slide and last in the list please)
- Ruskin students: send us an artwork that makes you most proud to be a fine artist
- STEM/Humanities students: send us an artwork that makes you think you should have done fine art
- Send us something incomplete
- Send us something you completed a long time ago