ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Philip Kerr

by Philip Kerr | November 6, 2024

‘Untitled’

Linocut print, 20x15cm

“This piece represents the industrial production of a plastic doll, stretched in different directions by hands and cogs. The design is a collage of different shapes found in Giuseppe Capogrossi, Juliette Roche and Jean/Hans Arp’s work.”

Philip Kerr