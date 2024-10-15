ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Ursi Mcilwain

by Ursi Mcilwain | October 15, 2024

‘mind map’

paint on canvas, 120cmx120cm

This painting details the passing of time from the perspective of my mind. The houses are people that I have met or memories and places that have contributed to my perspective on events. The piece is longitudinal, so I plan to carry it out through the span of my life. This is one piece of the puzzle out of the other two that are in the works. They will slot together and evolve as I change and learn about myself and others. I have been working on this first painting from January 2023 to October 2024 , so it depicts that year of my life.

Ursi Mcilwain

@ursi_mc.art