ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Naomi Bull

by isised | October 8, 2024

‘I am a book of words and sentences and paragraphs that I list and recite with hate and dismay but others read with lighter looks all they see is my skin’

Video, projection and body scans

This piece was made as a reflection of the artists self obsessed thoughts on their body into a tangible and malleable dance. The figure in the image becomes a human typewriter as they print words and sentences into their skin, the audience is disconnected from the words themselves but the red, bloodied words haunt the screen. This piece was shown in London in a one time show ‘Re-Obstruction’ with artist Abigail Lindley.

Naomi Bull

@naomibull__art