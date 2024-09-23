ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: William Schwabach

by William Schwabach | September 23, 2024

‘Film from Sarajevo’

Ilford 100 ISO B&W 35mm film

The result of a trip to Sarajevo. I really enjoyed simply wandering around the city. The architecture was fascinating, and although one might get a desolate impression from my photos, the town was bustling and active during my visit. Nonetheless, I hoped that by capturing certain areas in the absence of people, it would create a more striking composition, especially when using black and white film.

William Schwabach

@will.schwabs