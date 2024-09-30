ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Siyun Sun

by Siyun Sun | September 30, 2024

‘City of Angels’

Digital, 84.1×118.9 cm

I always need to learn, produce, and do something more meaningful than everyday living. I desire the object petit a, the thing I will never reach but forever wander around it. This void I desperately want is only reflected in ordinary behaviour and mundane actions such as learning and remembering, repetitive brushstrokes, and art making, while the stimulant that supports me as a perpetual machine is the desire to reach this void kernel. I dream of becoming angels like Zhuang Zhou in a lucid dream, aware that I am hallucinating, but nonetheless want to be that butterfly forever. I fantasise about becoming it when I wake up, but I never do. I am sleeping underwater.

To view a virtual reality version of this image, go to this link: https://siyunsun.itch.io/cityofangels

Siyun Sun

@sunsiyun_

siyunsun.wordpress.com