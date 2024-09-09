ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Lillian Tagg

by Lillian Tagg | September 9, 2024

‘Untitled’

Pointillism illustration, 6″x6″

This piece is a study of traditions of female connection in folklore. I’m interested in rituals which centre the female experience (without essentialising physical traits) in the earth and nature. This image is reminiscent of pagan traditions and I’m looking to represent this and neolithic rituals in future work. For me, the root of this sentiment is the notion of our gradual separation from traditions of living by the rhythms of nature and our bodies.

My wider practice utilises found imagery and attempts to salvage and recreate lost memories. I work with a range of media and often use motifs of fabric, skin and the body to draw from sensory memory and nostalgia. My practice seeks to emulate shared memories based in texture and light and occasionally distorted perspectives.

Lillian Tagg

@lilliantagg_art