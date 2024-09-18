ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Carys Barclay Young

by Carys Barclay Young | September 18, 2024

‘High Tea’

Experimental film, 7680 x 4608px

‘High Tea’ is a surrealist short film with an edited soundtrack titled ‘Flying Teapot’ by the band Gong. In this nonsensical reality, an innominate pink individual places an offering to a zoetic antique chair in a ritualistic environment. This piece of cinema explores hallucinatory themes and experiments with the manipulation of inanimate objects to become sentient beings.

Carys Barclay Young

@carysbyoung.art

https://carysbyoung.art