YOUR FUTURE IS WHAT YOU MAKE OF WHAT THE OTHERS MAKE OF IT

by Kirill Sechkar | August 19, 2024

An artwork by the others (and Kirill Sechkar)

During The Isis Launch Party (11 June 2024), there is a table in the corner of the venue. The artist is present at the table. He invites visitors to make a collage representing their vision of the future using glue dots, pins, chewing gum, and the scrap paper provided (old magazines, newspapers, leaflets, etc.)

After the Launch Party, the artist picks the fragments of scrap paper that the others discarded whilst creating their works and makes a collage of his own. The artist’s collage reads: ‘Your future is what you make of what the others make of it’.

The collages by the others and by the artist himself are posted online.

A caption with this very instruction is provided alongside the collages.

Now that you know how these works came to be, think about your agency in shaping your own future. Are you forced to make do with what the others found no use for? Can you still make your vision a reality using just these scraps? And these others, whose scraps you’re using – hadn’t they, too, been handed scrap paper in the first place?

Words and images courtesy of Kirill Sechkar.∎