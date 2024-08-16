The Flip Side – Editing the Archives

by Evelyn Grace Fairclough-Kay | August 16, 2024

The flip side when

Everything is a film and the

Kodak squares overlap

Sunlight

on railing legs

and you cross the road without pressing the button

*pause breath birds wind cars*

light headed head y d a z e w h e n th ereflectionsinthe w a terfeelmorerealthanyourfeett

-appingonthetarmac

The sounds ripping through

you like brake lights in the

sublime

a post fact post haste defacto post box

*pause train passes*

The sea is yours

as you find it––outside the train window

and you cant tell the difference between the wind and your fingertips

*breath*

The Flipside seems familiar

A longlost land they said was greener

*breath*

In the event, you have crawled through

strutted out

hips swinging shorts-too-short-re

-calls a kind of panic

BURNING

From the train window and the arm

digs into my back

but

you are on The

Flipside now &

mainly you are

Joyful

and you cant remember why you were stressed or what

Anxiety feels like and yet you are suddenly aware

of how high functioning you have become

*level crossing beeps*

And you crave music

All you hear is leaves

And playground conversations as you get lost again—again

(andagain andag a i nandagain)

winding steps transporting you across oceans to

a summer long gone

another Flipside

another turntable

*car*

“my mind attempts to work in binaries”

––but my senses form a spectrum

And I cant fit my thoughts into stanzas

but I was raised

on the poems my mother taught me

The flipside means perfume that’s not quite right

*car*

*birds breath*

it means a friendship you don’t understand

and a change to a constant you thought you’d relied on

*BREATH*

but was in fact driving you mad

I haven’t reached The Flipside yet.

I dream about it at night in

a surrealist stress dreams

*breath—*

Where I’m lost in a david bowie music video

and I can’t remember the boundaries

where I put my

Kodak film.

*car breath birds train breath birds car train*

So instead I keep walking

And walking

And walking

And

So one day I’ll charge

my headphones

and rejoin the world.

Words by Evelyn Grace Fairclough-Kay. Art by Cindy Liu.