The Flip Side – Editing the Archives
by Evelyn Grace Fairclough-Kay | August 16, 2024
The flip side when
Everything is a film and the
Kodak squares overlap
Sunlight
on railing legs
and you cross the road without pressing the button
*pause breath birds wind cars*
light headed head y d a z e w h e n th ereflectionsinthe w a terfeelmorerealthanyourfeett
-appingonthetarmac
The sounds ripping through
you like brake lights in the
sublime
a post fact post haste defacto post box
*pause train passes*
The sea is yours
as you find it––outside the train window
and you cant tell the difference between the wind and your fingertips
*breath*
The Flipside seems familiar
A longlost land they said was greener
*breath*
In the event, you have crawled through
strutted out
hips swinging shorts-too-short-re
-calls a kind of panic
BURNING
From the train window and the arm
digs into my back
but
you are on The
Flipside now &
mainly you are
Joyful
and you cant remember why you were stressed or what
Anxiety feels like and yet you are suddenly aware
of how high functioning you have become
*level crossing beeps*
And you crave music
All you hear is leaves
And playground conversations as you get lost again—again
(andagain andag a i nandagain)
winding steps transporting you across oceans to
a summer long gone
another Flipside
another turntable
*car*
“my mind attempts to work in binaries”
––but my senses form a spectrum
And I cant fit my thoughts into stanzas
but I was raised
on the poems my mother taught me
The flipside means perfume that’s not quite right
*car*
*birds breath*
it means a friendship you don’t understand
and a change to a constant you thought you’d relied on
*BREATH*
but was in fact driving you mad
I haven’t reached The Flipside yet.
I dream about it at night in
a surrealist stress dreams
*breath—*
Where I’m lost in a david bowie music video
and I can’t remember the boundaries
where I put my
Kodak film.
*car breath birds train breath birds car train*
So instead I keep walking
And walking
And walking
And
So one day I’ll charge
my headphones
and rejoin the world.
Words by Evelyn Grace Fairclough-Kay. Art by Cindy Liu.