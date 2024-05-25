Tradition at a cost: Three Oxford Colleges and their choir schools

by Joseph Rodgers | May 25, 2024

A lot has been written about educational inequality, and no small amount regards Oxford. Despite this, surprisingly little attention has been paid to the fact that three colleges in Oxford have run their own private schools. Perhaps it’s no surprise that Magdalen, New and Christ Church are not particularly forthcoming about them. Once you do notice the schools, you start to wonder why they exist: given that the University claims it has a “long-standing commitment to address educational inequality”, why are these colleges contributing to a problem which the University is trying to solve?

As a student at New College, I have first-hand experience of this bizarre arrangement. I remember when the Warden gave his welcome speech in freshers’ week, he spoke about his responsibility to “the school”, as if it were just a natural part of any college. I wanted to understand how and why these schools exist. It would have been more sensational to find a back door into Oxford. In true English fashion, though, these educational inequalities are less fantastical, and perhaps for this reason more intractable. What I found is a set of institutions who rely on cultivating a sense that the way things work is just how they have always done. They can run in peace because no one stops to ask whether what they are doing is really what they ought to be doing. But balancing a commitment to broadening access to education alongside an involvement with exclusive schools looks increasingly tenuous and feels harder for anyone to ignore. For example, an anonymous source Magdalen College School tells me: “We were advised not to apply to Magdalen College. There was a possibility it would be more difficult because of the optics .”

Here’s the official line. The reason these schools were established was to provide trebles for their Colleges’ choirs. Still today, boys who attend Magdalen College School, New College School, and Christ Church Cathedral School sing for their namesakes’ choirs, joining a mix of undergraduates and professional singers. Of course, female students could take these roles but, as an undergraduate member of one of these choirs told me, the uniqueness of the arrangement was part of the point: “They look like cherubs basically. … I think that it adds a certain air of amazement that you can kind of discipline kids who are 10 or 11 years old to fit into a professional setup. It is one of the things that foreign audiences are most interested in about English choirs: the idea that, since the 14th century, there’s just been this elite core of little boys that can sing really well. That’s something that just doesn’t exist in the same way anywhere else.”

New College states that one of its contributions to public benefit (something all charities must prove) is “the maintenance of the English choral tradition.” I wonder what exactly it is about all-boys prep schools that makes them necessary to this tradition. What is stopping the choirs from teaching children from any school to sing? Jesus College, Cambridge manages maintains a choir with boys in the front row while Merton College, Oxford does so with girls, and yet neither of them require choristers to attend a specific school in order to participate. In material from the choral foundations, one reads over and over again what a wonderful opportunity it is for the choristers. At the College’s expense, they are trained to a professional standard of singing before they reach 13 . In a promotional video for Magdalen Choir, the Director of Music describes it as a “tremendous experience” that will be enormously valuable even to those who don’t pursue music any further. So why must this opportunity be restricted to the children of parents who are both able and willing to pay for a single-sex private school? The only way I can make sense of it is if the core of the English choral tradition is about maintaining exclusivity.

But the schools’ function goes beyond just hitting high notes. At New College, schoolboys were originally used as servants in the college dining hall. In 1379 William of Wykeham’s founding statutes stated that “there shall be sixteen poor and needy boys less than twelve years of age” who would be “admitted to our College out of Charity.” Now, roughly 650 years later, with over 100 boys at the school, the 16 choristers are a tiny minority. A year of fees cost about the same as an undergraduate degree. And, if I’m being nitpicky, they educate to thirteen (conveniently, when the public schools can take over).

That t hings have changed shows that they still could. And, after looking into the Colleges’ finances, it felt to me like they should. Christ Church’s 2022 financial report states that “the Cathedral School made a loss before depreciation of £84K.” The College’s other income streams, it seems, have essentially made it possible for the school to run. It’s one thing to be involved with Christ Church Cathedral School; it’s another to subsidise it. Digging through the others’ finances, you’ll find that New College Fellows are entitled to a 50% reduction in New College School fees, should they wish to send their children there. Magdalen College, despite cutting financial and organisational ties with Magdalen College School in the 1980s, nonetheless reported paying the school £216,375 in 2023 “as a contribution towards the education of the College’s choristers.” If these are not dirty secrets, they are at least realities that none of these colleges are eager to have widely known.

So much for reading reports. More striking are the particular stories of these arrangements. Recently, New College built the Gradel Quadrangles to house its Third Year students in college accommodation. The new buildings are on the same land as the school, so the college took the chance to renovate New College School. The student section of the project saw delays, leading to the housing of most Third Years in the Leonardo Royal Hotel, more than an hour’s walk from the main site. If any of them happened to read the 2023 edition of the New College record, they would not have been delighted to find this admission from the Home Bursar: “Our contractor and professional team put in a huge effort over the summer to complete the school in readiness for opening its doors in September… The Herculean effort to complete the school contributed in part to time being lost on the student accommodation.” Colleges are supposed to be world-leading institutions providing the most focused tertiary education in the country. Why did New College students have to sacrifice housing in pursuit of the orderly running of a primary school?

Magdalene College School runs a program for its sixth formers called Waynflete Studies, named after the founder of the College and School. Much like an EPQ, pupils write an extended essay on a subject of their choice. The twist is that the research involves “one or more tutorial-style sessions with an external academic (often from Oxford University).” This is not an empty promotional promise—no sacrifices made here. A student who went to Magdalene College School, who remains anonymous, confirms he remembered an instance of present Oxford Faculty members taking part in the scheme, and felt that the school’s continued backing was what made the tutorials possible. “Some academics may have done it before,” he told me, “and know it’s a solid program so are happy to do it again.” The best of the projects are awarded prizes, which the Magdalene College School Sixth Form brochure advertises as “presented by the President of Magdalen College.” When I asked the school about this, they replied “Dinah Rose does not present the prizes.” Odd, considering that Dinah Rose is the President.

Speaking of connections, all Fellows at New College (and Christ Church) are—by law—governors of the School. Some Fellows put this into action, choosing to take a seat on New College School’s governing committee. It was a shock to discover that one Fellow, who chose to take up this position, is the Tutor for Undergraduate Admissions. This does not amount to malpractice, but it seems strange that an individual with a central role in the direction of the College’s undergraduate body would try to balance this with a serious involvement in a private school.

With all the work this University has put into widening participation, it feels wrong that these schools run as they do. I think particularly about New College. It’s a place from which I have learnt a lot, and it’s a place in which I have met so many bright, interesting, different people. Part of what its draw is how long it has been running, but valuing tradition does not have to mean enforcing stasis. There was once a time when this College only took pupils from Winchester. There was a time (a long one) when this College didn’t even take women. These things have changed. There may be nothing we can do to stop the engine of privilege, but that doesn’t mean we have to let it run in our name. Most evenings you can hear the sound of evensong coming from the chapel, and you can’t help but find it beautiful. Most mornings I rush through the main entrance, past adverts for NCS complete with a glowing review from the Good Schools Guide. I can’t help but think we should outgrow them.

The Isis wrote to the three Colleges to offer a right of reply. Only Christ Church responded:

“In line with Henry VIII’s foundation charter, Christ Church Cathedral School provides the world-famous Choristers for Oxford’s Cathedral, a city centre Cathedral church open to all, with choral services almost every day of the year.

“All Cathedral Choristers receive a bursary equivalent to two thirds of fees to support their education at the School and in cases of genuine hardship, additional, means-tested fee remission may be available of up to 100%.

“Christ Church also supports a girls’ choir, Frideswide Voices, which takes a full part in the regular schedule of choral services in the Cathedral. Girl choristers enjoy a wide range of educational opportunities, including instrumental, singing and music theory tuition, and the opportunity to travel on choir tours.”

