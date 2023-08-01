Lamentations of a Bacchant in Menopause

Venues for orgies are low in demand

Since the Cadmean press last shut us down

Dionysus has turned grapes to Pinot Noir

And belladonna to bumps.

This week’s sacrifices are speed-laced

Though we heralds of the Bacchae proclaim:

10/10 CHEETAH HAZE 3.5GS ONLY THE BEST!!

What Theban dynasties thundered against

Now enjoyed on a day in late April

Against a backdrop of tracksuited minors

Or Berghain buzzcuts

Or as a nightcap for old husbands

Anointing their freckled baldness

I miss when we would crack them open

The screaming skulls of kings

Kinder surprise, fingers dipping like soldiers.

I even miss the bacchanalia

Of a quiet hot-womb pulsing

And the burn of chilli sweat

When Demeter would pump me with helium,

Till I’d swell to gibbon size

And float

Then, all ripe, I’d burst

Spill my guts out into swimming pools and shower floors

There is blood in the water

To make daytrippers shriek

I have clotted every ladies’ room

Flushed dithyrambs down sewer pipes

Or into that mysterious realm

Where poo goes on a plane

I have inked red-letters onto 100% cotton

(And this to my mother’s dismay)

And still I had so much left to say

When you publish in blood

How the agony

Thrills!

Sucks you dry

Knocks you black

Crescents back

So you writhe like game

In the grip of your girlhood

Before you return to nothing.

Now I am tired

And kindling poorly;

The orgies came rehearsed, then desultory

– who comes best at room temperature?

My bones crack like air pockets

Between the knuckles of a tyrant

Engaged in baritonal dialogues,

Cricking as I revel like

And observe my wet entrails.

Signs of drought, croak the augurs,

The maenad breathes again:

I have bartered all my blood

And in silence, reap ends. ∎

Words by Isabella Diaz Pascual. Art by Isabel Otterburn-Milner.