Review: Immaculate

Leaving the Pilch after the show among a crowd of various cool girlsTM, I found myself pitted in competition to lavish the most effusive praise onto the cast and crew of Immaculate. While all agreed it was one of the most entertaining pieces of theatre we’ve seen performed in a while, there were differing views on why it landed so well. Here are my two cents:

Immaculate, by Oliver Lansley, is a play about a woman called Mia who finds herself pregnant despite not having had sex for well over nine months. Immaculate conception? Perhaps, though competing claims are laid by the angel Gabriel (“-archangel”, he prissily corrects) and Lucifer. And Mia is no Virgin Mary, far from it – her knee-high black socks, white tunic and flowing blue cape is the costume of a self-described dominatrix, not the mother of Christ. In fact, the only real virgin in the play is Jo Rich, playing Gary Goodman, the worst person you’ve ever met, which is saying something considering the play features Satan himself.

The play begins with a chorus comprised of characters who we will soon meet, all but Mia (Letty Hosie) who appears alone in the next scene, stressed out as she tries to figure out how her pregnancy test works. Letty plays a convincing Mia, the only vaguely three-dimensional and sensible character in a room full of idiots. Unfortunately, being the voice of reason in a comedy isn’t the most fun job, but Mia’s character brought important balance and guidance to the narrative and allowed others to shine comedically through their comparative ineptitude. I think Letty did especially well in one of the final scenes where she interrupts the chorus and brings them down from their looney suicidal melodrama into the real world, wrestling back control over her own life. It got laughs and highlights which made her character so likeable.

Once Mia finds out she’s pregnant, a visitor comes a-knocking. It is not a client but the angel Gabriel himself, played by Isaac Wighton. In comedy, it’s important to make your audience feel comfortable, and Isaac managed this with an effortlessly hilarious performance as the camp, supercilious, frustrated employee that the angel Gabriel is. His announcement of the Second Coming (“it’s definitely one of ours”) is met with scepticism at first, and just as Mia begins to accept the idea, in comes her ex-boyfriend, Michael. Every one of Michael’s lines, as delivered by Cosimo, became iconic. As he notices that she’s pregnant his first thought is something like “I knew it, you’re obsessed with me”, and then realising it couldn’t be his he immediately flips: “You’ve moved on quickly”. My favourite line of the entire play is delivered by Cosimo when he meets the angel Gabriel: “Hello, can I see your scroll please?”. He plays an idiot so well.

After Michael comes to Lucifer himself, played by Leah Aspden, less the Lord of Darkness and more a slightly pervy guy who had conspired six months early to take the form of a man and get Mia pregnant. In a flashback, we meet this man, the aforementioned Gary Goodman, who comes dancing onto the stage in a way that was both horrifying and quite impressive at the same time.

It was without a doubt the best stage entrance I’ve ever seen. Though his time on stage was brief, every moment with Gary was a joy. His character was so deeply cringeworthy, but instead of making the audience laugh from awkwardness, Jo made us laugh because he was genuinely very funny and committed 100% to the role.

Scattered throughout (intentionally) messy scenes of group interaction were monologues, where each character was able to spout their innermost frustrations. They weren’t particularly deep, nor were they as funny as the scenes where characters could bounce off one another, but each actor made the most of it, especially Leah Aspden who utilised the crowd-work skills which we saw in Every Brilliant Thing – her monologue was met with hearty applause which she definitely earned. There were also three chorus scenes, and though I have seen them attacked as perfunctory in reviews of other performances, the first and last were directed in such a way as to make them thoroughly entertaining.

There were so many perfect moments in this play, where every aspect of the acting, lighting, sound, etc. came together to great effect. One such moment was when Mia’s friend Rebecca, played by Mille Deere, gives an incredibly vapid speech in almost a single breath, with speed and clarity that impressed me and had the entire audience cracking up. While the spotlight is on her, we can also see the other characters in the background having a slow-motion scrap, the stakes of which highlighted just how shallow Rebecca’s concerns were by comparison. The scene worked very well and for that, I’m sure I can credit the vision of the co-directors, Katie Peachey and Darcey Willing.

As a final point I’d like to point out some things which people often neglect but in this case, made a definite difference. The costumes (designed by Mia Beechey) were so on point: Michael decked out in leather, Gabriel with a shirt and tie, and Mia in her dominatrix uniform – each costume was finely attuned to the personality of the character. The lighting (Lucas Ipkendanz) changes were sharp and emphasised the transitions well, and the choice of music (also Lucas) was perfect, always enhancing the humour of a scene without getting in the way.

I hope Darcey and Katie don’t spend too long resting on their laurels. I for one am eager to see what their next project will be.

Immaculate was showing at The Pilch from May 9th-13th.

Words by Isaaq Tomkins.

Photography by Olivia Cho.