Never Mind Picking Apples

I.

I want to tell you about the tree.

How the tree was tall, how

it held its height in the way

tall-kind do, assured of presence,

as if all its life the sun had whispered,

you will be tall and strong.

As if all its life, the tree had believed

the promises of the sun, in the way

one believes a warm palm over a shoulder

that says, you do not know yet, but you’ll see

everything will turn out alright.

How, surely, the tree grew through that

belief – branches reaching out so long

now they drape around its trunk,

a gold-leaf canopy for solitary bees,

brushing faces with nectar and tree dust.

How the tree must have trusted the sun

so much that even on the shortest days –

when the sun felt very far and never stayed

long enough – the tree stood tall

and loved the sun so much that

when its light came slowly back,

staying longer each day,

the tree laughed with light pink flowers,

its bark dimpled into sweet folds

and when the sun started to leave again,

the tree offered apples, red and surprising

as planets – the constancy of their gravity

with regards to each other and all

that other matter.

How the tree does not need

to be called

an apple tree.

How the tree can stand alone.

II.

But one year, when the tree offered apples,

we climbed through its leafy crown

to take just a few, laughing

as bits of leaf litter teased our hair,

at the awkward spaces

we find ourselves in

when we climb a tall tree and reach

a little too far for the biggest fruits –

which we thought must be the sweetest –

if only because the view over the garden

made them so.

How the tree shook with laughter before

dropping three perfect apples

into our hands.

Words by Kendall Jefferys. Art by Sophia Howard.