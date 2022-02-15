i am turning to you priests

teachers judges artists

shoemakers doctors clerks

and to you my father

listen to me

i am not young

do not let the slenderness of my body

deceive you

nor the tenderness of my pale neck

nor the lightness of my exposed forehead

nor the swelling of my sweet lip

or the cherub laugh

or the elastic stride

i am not young

do not let my innocence

move you

nor my pureness

nor my weakness

fragility or simplicity

i am twenty

i am a murderer

i am a tool

blind like a sword

in the executioner’s hand

i killed a man

and with my red fingers

i caressed the pale breasts of women.

crippled i did not see

either the sky or the rose

bird nest or tree

Saint Francis

Achilles or Hector

for six years

fumes of blood were bursting from my nostrils

i don’t believe in the turning of water to wine

i don’t believe in the forgiveness of sin

i don’t believe in the resurrection of the body

-Translation of the original Polish by Tadeusz Różewicz, 1947.

∎