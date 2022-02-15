i am turning to you priests
teachers judges artists
shoemakers doctors clerks
and to you my father
listen to me
i am not young
do not let the slenderness of my body
deceive you
nor the tenderness of my pale neck
nor the lightness of my exposed forehead
nor the swelling of my sweet lip
or the cherub laugh
or the elastic stride
i am not young
do not let my innocence
move you
nor my pureness
nor my weakness
fragility or simplicity
i am twenty
i am a murderer
i am a tool
blind like a sword
in the executioner’s hand
i killed a man
and with my red fingers
i caressed the pale breasts of women.
crippled i did not see
either the sky or the rose
bird nest or tree
Saint Francis
Achilles or Hector
for six years
fumes of blood were bursting from my nostrils
i don’t believe in the turning of water to wine
i don’t believe in the forgiveness of sin
i don’t believe in the resurrection of the body
-Translation of the original Polish by Tadeusz Różewicz, 1947.
Words by Dawid Koscielniak. Art by Emily Archer.