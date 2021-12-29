Simple Truths Simply Put- Translating Gabriel Aresti

“El mundo cultural que articula la obra, tan distinto en problemática, historia y estructura, resulta en este caso intraducible.”
“The cultural world the work articulates, so different in its problems, history, and structure, is in this case untranslatable.”
So lament the editors of Basque poet Gabriel Aresti’s collected works: a thick book with a crimson red cover, published in 1967. As a Basque national and aspiring translator, I can understand where they are coming from. It matters that Aresti wrote in Basque, a language faced with the threat of extinction. On top of the fusillades and other forms of violence common throughout Francoist Spain, the dictatorship spurred a period of strict cultural repression. For a generation, schools in the Basque Country were banned from teaching in Basque, those who spoke the language in public were fined, and baptizing newborns with Basque names was forbidden by the state. Aresti’s choice to not only learn Basque as an adult, when these measures became more relaxed, but to also write his poetry in Basque, is thus both an act of political defiance and essential to the creation of meaning in his work. This presents a unique challenge for his translators.
Often times, so-called ‘literal’ translations cannot cut it. When Aresti writes “Gaur diot hau. / Bai. Nik.”, he is not just saying “This I say today. / Yes. I.” The translation is literal, ‘correct’, but these words lack the power of the original. It matters – politically, historically, socially –that the ‘I’ is in Basque, that those lines are being written and presumably recited in Basque and that is being done by someone who proudly identifies as a speaker of the language. The literal ‘I’, by contrast, feels hollow. Its true significance needs explaining, and this explanation – a footnote, perhaps, or a commentary – runs the risk of killing the poem, of turning it into a historical artefact to be annotated instead of felt.
When I set out to translate these poems, I did not want to produce artefacts, but to recreate the irreverence of Aresti’s work. It felt important to produce a translation that incorporated the poems’ history, that would help readers unfamiliar with the Basque language and the region understand what Aresti was all about. So, despite my limited grasp on the language, I ventured in
, and took some liberties – I added verses and titles for context, played with form and, at times, just sat back, and let the poetry speak for itself.
In the three poems presented here, Aresti is as multifaceted as ever. He converses with Basque intellectuals amongst mountains, he defies fascist forces, and he works to rebuild a language, one close to death, with the very hammers that define the Basque metalworking tradition. In Basque, Aresti’s poems are simple and sharp, quick and ravaging. In English, my hope is that they feel alive.
Axular
Gorbeia mendian
dago
ehortzirik.
Axular
must be buried
nearby
in Mount Gorbea.
Who else would teach me to write
simple truths
simply put?
Egai bat esateagatik,
alabak
hil behar bazaizkit,
andrea
bortxatu behar badidate,
extea
lurrarekin
berdindu behar bazait;
Egai bat esateagatik,
ebaki behar badidate
nik eskribitzen
dudan
eskua,
nik kantatzen
dudan
mihina;
Egai bat esateagatik,
nire izena
kenduko badute
euskal literatuaren
urrezko
orrietatik,
inoiz,
inola,
inun
eznaiz
isilduko.
If for telling a truth
fascists
must
kill
my daughters,
rape
my wife,
raze
the house
we live in;
If for telling a truth
they must
cut
my writing
hand,
slice
my singing
tongue;
If for telling a truth
my name is erased
from Basque literature’s
lemony
pages,
I will never,
no way,
nowhere,
shut up.
Esanen dute
hau
poesia
eztela,
baina nik
esanen diet
poesia
mailu bat
dela.
They will say
this isn’t
poetry,
but I’ll say
poetry
is
a hammer. ▇
Words by Ainhoa Santos Goicoechea. Artwork by Nat Cheung.