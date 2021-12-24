all of these things are true and not true

Broad brushstrokes with chalk writing, saying "all of these things are true and not true"

prayer warbles all day beneath our birdcage because

        one of the budgies is always pretending to be a landline

      

the only palm reader i know has never taken her jewellery

        off because the skin of her fingers folded the wedding ring in

  

i have nothing to say but it is to you that i want to say this nothing       

        i am overusing the word light        i am inventing dreams

  

to sound more interesting        i am folding into myself

        like the night        i am turning and turning        like milk    

  

unforgivably sour        once i sat down with a biro in each

        of my back pockets         & had twin red and blue stains holding

  

my jeans to my hips on the way home        like palms smeared

        with diagram blood in a biology textbook        last night i

  

dreamt we were in the mcdonald’s bathroom        you drank

        light straight from the soap dispenser into your hands     

  

i have nothing to say to you but         the only palm reader

        i know told me to paint my nails more often       sometimes

  

she holds my face up to hers and swears she embroidered

        every hair of my eyebrows in place         with a needle       

  

last night i dreamt i answered the telephone with my eyes

        closed and instead of your static hello? hello? i was being

  

led through plants and leaves        have i told you about

        the morning i woke up with shards of biro plastic in my mouth

  

like glass        you told me you had nothing to say              

        the only palm reader i know once slapped me across the face. ▇

Words by Cia Mangat. Artwork by Millie Dean-Lewis.

