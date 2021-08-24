At Scouts,
we would bash the trees
and see what little creatures
fell out:
watch them scramble
in plastic ice cream tubs,
taking up space
only how they are told.
Villages are puddles:
at my feet I see
myself in blue gingham,
Nutella smeared
at the corners of my mouth,
but before I can meet her
eye, a girl in pink wellies
stamps on it.
In a soft blur of leaves,
the nature reserve
whispers to me
about pond-dipping
(god, I hated that),
about squatting
among trees, watching
creatures squirm as we gawp
at their fragile bodies.
I broke my wrist
when I was four,
falling from monkey bars,
landing, limbs almost plaited,
like a tangled skipping rope.
Just a sprain.
My granny couldn’t believe
I was really that fragile.
The afternoon sun
over the village hall
winks at me now,
as if she knows
about the time I stood
outside the entrance,
flirting with a boy
I didn’t like. Unlike me,
she never wanted to leave.
She peers over the roofs
as though cheating on her SATs,
copying my memories. Nothing
I do goes unseen,
my every movement taken down
in someone else’s handwriting.
Now, I am the spark
of an electric shock on the metal slide.
Standing among the trees, I watch the little creatures
at my feet disappearing before I can work out what they are, who they are.
I stamp in the puddle myself, letting the cold water shock me into seeing this place
like a postcard.∎
Words by Katie Kirkpatrick. Art by Nat Cheung.