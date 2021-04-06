Sad Girl Poem

march — september, 2020

sleeping[1]

at 4am[2], waking[3]

at noon: propranolol 20mg, sertraline 50mg, crying[4] / crying[5] / crying[6].

[1] was the wrong june, even this heat / electric, stinging / bitter-scented — i want to specify the dream intrusions: whirling burrs, sunspots digging into eyes, no darkness in sight — mercury-drunk

[2] stranger than drowning: how the light shards into blades & the night is as wide as the ocean / a terrible

[3] impossible / smog-like and choking / stranger than the sky, drowning in blue —

[4] [how soft everything sharp

[5] how strange we become in the dark

[6] the air a memory of smoke]

[7] i, too, am prone to lightning / appearing when least wanted // girl/phenomenon/ghost. ∎

Words by Annie Fan. Art by Alan Sulaivany.