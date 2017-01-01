The ISIS is the longest-running independent student magazine in the UK. It has been through a lot since being established at Oxford University in 1892. Bailed out by Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton and Nigella Lawson at various points in its history, The ISIS has survived against all odds.

We have been banned in Germany, threatened by blackmail, and mocked by Punch Magazine. Along the way our reporters have been prosecuted under the Official Secrets Act, hosted by Wikileaks, and forced to walk out over threats of editorial censorship during The ISIS’s radical left-wing heyday.

On this journey, our ranks have included the likes of Evelyn Waugh, Sylvia Plath, Terry Jones, Graham Greene, David Dimbleby, Michael Foot, Richard Ingrams, Hilaire Belloc, and of course Mostyn Turtle Piggott, our delightfully eccentric founder.

Now, we run events, a website packed with regularly updated content, and once a term our print issue finds its way into Oxford accompanied by a digital version exclusively posted on our website. There you’ll find the best of student journalism and design, carefully assembled by the ISIS team.

We have been shortlisted for several awards, including Best Website, Guardian Student Media Awards 2015, and Best Magazine Design and Best Specialist Publication, SPA Awards 2017.

You can find us on Facebook, Twitter @the_isis, and Instagram @theisismagazine. If you're interested in advertising in our magazine or online, joining our mailing list, pitching articles, fiction or visuals, or anything else, get in touch with us at editor@isismagazine.org.uk (please note you can only pitch if you have a connection to the University of Oxford).

Our website was recently updated by Joe Higton.