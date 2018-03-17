sunday march 17th 1968, grosvenor square
and old don came through the coach door
like a sack of coal and sat and shook
on the front seat wiping hair and blood
off his eyes
and above, it was glass and steel
which is America thakyouverymuch
and away through our windows
friends in knots struggled with the thin blue line
of the stalwart boys of the Neapolitan ice
thankyouverymuch
and then in through the door came dick
I’m alright he says
and you remember the bit behind the coach
where tired and footsore they got the boot in
thankyouverymuch said the ambassador today
so the door shuts like a school trip to hyde park
except that the man in blue on the door
said the answer would be to drop
a fuckin a-bomb on china or you lot huh
and the skin beneath don’s eyes stretches and shrinks
there’s a woman going round taking names
and saying it out to her (incredible black shoes)…
…muswell avenue n. ten student proves you’re the enemy today
If you want to know the time
Ask a getawatch
but you have to choose to be a copper don’t you
which on some days means shielding the eagle
though don’s remembering the old grizzle officer
going pale and flailing (probably good on zebra crossings)
and I suppose the wife of J 625
who tried the knuckle as well
was as worried as my mum (mosley and cable street or not)
when it came up on telly
and somewhere creeping about your head
are the films and photos of the splash of shrapnel
in the paddy fields
so as they took us past the Hilton
and we thought about fines and lost jobs
and tomorrows journalists slobber
a long line of police-punching hooligans
stretching from queens park rangers to N. Audley St.
you know we lost, don, and so we said:
please let it be that a photo of the splintered shrubs
of Grosvenor square
reaches at least one village of that country in the monsoon
lady with the gun on the poster
should we bite their heels as they tread
I love you?
First published May 1 1968.