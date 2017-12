“Hassan is such an icon. Situated in a prime vending position on Broad Street this man purveys everything an inebriated/stressed/starving member of the community could wish for, without having to venture into the grubby details of our country’s licensing laws.”

An old article by Michelle Madsen shows that the student love for Hassan the Kebab Man stretches back over a decade in the latest from the ISIS archives.

From The ISIS Magazine‘s Hilary 2003 issue.