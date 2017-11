“Jeremy was in my house at school; he has what would be known in North Oxford as ‘personality’. That is to say he is rather stupid, thoroughly well-satisfied with himself, and acutely ambitious. Jeremy purposes to be President of the Union.”

English novelist Evelyn Waugh as a Hertford undergraduate writes of his encounter with a Union presidential hopeful in ‘Portrait of Young Man with Career’ for The ISIS, 30 May 1923