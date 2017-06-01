Intimacy without love – a concept we all come across but which could sometimes do with more exploratory thought. What does it mean to be intimate without love and what emptiness, fullness or self-discovery can it bring? Naomi Pacific wrote a song on the subject, modelled in part on Sharon Olds’ poem “Sex Without Love,” and then took to the student community of Oxford to ask them what role it had in their lives and the spaces it occupied in their thoughts.

Sharon Olds’ poem, “Sex Without Love”: http://famouspoetsandpoems.com/poets/…

A documentary by Naomi Pacific.

Find more of her work here: https://www.facebook.com/Naomi-Pacifi…