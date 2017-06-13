13/06/17: The Oxford Documentary Society presents: The ISIS

The Oxford Documentary Society is very pleased to announce this event to end our year. We present The ISIS. Screening are documentaries from their broadcasting team—showcasing some of Oxford’s finest work in the field at the moment. These films have a far reaching variety in terms of their subject matter, from politics to poetry. Some of the films which are being screened have never been viewed before—this is their première night. Furthermore, some of filmmakers themselves will be present to introduce their works, giving a one-off opportunity for attendees to hear and learn more about the documentaries on show. This promises to be a fantastic event, and we hope to see as many people there as possible.

Screening:

‘Stories from Ukraine: 1 and 2’, Daisy Hayes and Oliver Quie

‘Intimacy Without Love’, Naomi Pacific

‘By Hand: A Silversmith and A Luthier’, Persis Love

‘The Madman’, Rakan Dajani

‘The Smaller Half: Oxford’s State-Schooled Students’, Niloo Sharifi

‘That Was How it Went’, Grace Linden-Tree and Max Reynolds

‘Empty Spaces’ – PREMIERE, Max Reynolds, Jamie Tahsin, Jake Kennedy and Rakan Dajani

As always, free admission.

As last time, drinks and snacks will be provided.