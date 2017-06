~ Join the ISIS team in Café Tarifa for the launch of this terms magazine ~

It’s been another incredible term, so come meet and celebrate with the talented and creative individuals behind our publication over a couple of drinks, and get your mitts on a fresh TT17 mag!



There will be DJs playing live music, flowing drinks and lots of lovely people to chat with.

Looking forward to seeing you then,

The ISIS famille x

https://www.facebook.com/events/1041264676015584/