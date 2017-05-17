★ ✩ ✮ ✯ ✰ ☆ ⋆★ ✩ ✮ ✯ ✰ ☆ ⋆★ ✩ ✮ ✯ ✰ ☆ ⋆
It’s 5th week. Those 99 Problems are really weighing you down. We know. BUT NOT FOR LONG !!
On Tuesday 23rd, the ISIS will be bringing you Good Vibrations all night long with a line-up of noughties and nineties bangers to swing your apple bottom jeans to !
So whether you’re an English 3rd year bringing their Sexyback post-finals, hoping to Lose Yourself before prelims, or a second year Livin La Vida Loca (or anyone else, you’re welcome too guys 🙂 ) come (Milk)shake it In Da Club with us !!
// £4 names on the wall //
// £5 on the door //
// best tune on the wall free and guaranteed entry//
*****Set times TBC, featuring Don Lou Lou, Ben Clapin and Cuntry Living Zine****
EXPECT
Alicia Keys / 50 cent / Kanye West / Flo Rida / Gym Class Heroes / Britney Spears / Scissor Sisters / Ginuwine / Sean Paul / Nelly / OutKast / M.I.A. / Aaliyah / Sean Kingston / Ne-Yo / Rihanna / JoJo / Destiny’s Child / Akon / T-Pain / Usher / Ciara / Justin Timberlake / Ashanti / Nelly Furtado / Timbaland / Lumidee / Rick Ross / Omarion / Christina Milian / Snoop Dogg / Blu Cantrell / JAY Z / Jennifer Lopez / Jagged Edge / Lupe Fiasco / Beyoncé / Gwen Stefani / Christina Aguilera / Pitbull / P!nk / R. Kelly / D’Angelo / Ludacris / Cam’Ron / Keri Hilson / Soulja Boy / Diddy / Fergie / Dr. Dre
ISIS love xxxx