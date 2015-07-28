Sometimes at night when walking home late and looking over the dead-black of the parkland by my house, I see a man beneath the light of a lone street lamp, slightly set apart from the main road. He is always alone, always smoking and roves a circular track around the low walls of a squat, hut-like construction. Most nights will pass without incident, and after innumerable cigarettes and several laps of the remote building, he will slip from the light and into darkness. But sometimes, on other nights, beneath the lamplight another male figure will appear, affected by the same cautious disposition of the first, warily dipping in and out of the sodium rays. A brief exchange follows before cigarettes are extinguished and both steal off into the hut.

This seemingly peculiar ritual, which for several years I had intruded upon with my episodic bouts of observation was, and is, cottaging – or at least the preliminary stages thereof. But it is in decline, demonstrable by slumping conviction rates, and evidenced by my own local barometer whose nocturnal visitations to the lamplight have become more and more infrequent over the years. Cottaging, to clarify, is the act of anonymous sex in a public toilet. Like its al-fresco counterpart, cruising, cottaging takes place uniquely between gay or bisexual men, having historically been practised as a means by which marginalised gay men could meet for sex at a time when homosexuality was still illegal in Britain. These dingy brick shanties, with their microbe-laden tile surfaces, became safe-havens where men could expect to meet other gay men freely and without concern for the law and social disgrace. Then outings, though, of a string of prominent public figures, caught with their pants down – most notably Labour MP Tom Driberg and actor Sir John Gielgud in the 1940s and ’50s – largely brought about the Wolfenden Report which was to later influence the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 1967.

However the legalisation of homosexual relations was not to chime the death knell of cottaging – in fact, quite the reverse. In the decade immediately following the act, the number of convictions for indecent exposure doubled as high-profile figures continued to find themselves on the front pages of red top newspapers. The Daily Mail even went so far as to claim that Prime Minister Ted Heath had been a known frequenter of the public men’s rooms around Westminster –though this assertion might want to be taken with a fistful of salt. But what was once a slang term used exclusively by a relatively small community of gay men quickly became common knowledge. And so too did public attitudes undergo a steady shift: from a nation who in the 1950s branded any form of homosexuality as a “plague” and an “epidemic”, to one that merrily chortled over their sprouts at cottaging gags about George Michael in the 2007 Extras Christmas special.

Cottaging’s prolonged legacy into the post-liberation era hence relied not on necessity, as it once had, but rather on the curious mechanisms of the human sexual psyche. Journalist Graham Kirby is currently filming a documentary, “The Strange Decline of the English Cottage”, and runs the blog englishcottage.tumblr.com. He writes that cottaging offers “a sense of adventure into the unknown” achieved by the sheer anonymity of it, the “easy, consequence-free sex” and the ever-looming risk of being caught in the act. A system of significant gestures exists among experienced partakers by which to readily identify one another. Sideways glances, foot tapping under cubicles and eye contact maintained for just a moment too long all add to its cloak-and-dagger allure. A Channel 4 documentary from the mid 1990s demonstrates some of the tactics used by cottagers to evade detection, for instance having one participant stand in a large shopping bag so that any would-be rumblers would see only one pair of feet and a bag when looking beneath a cubicle door. But more important than the eroticism of risk is that cottaging represents sex for sex’s sake. As Kirby notes in an article for ‘bent’ magazine, cottaging represents “raw sexuality… it is not sex for any purpose other except to have sex.”

Having said all this, though, cottaging’s heyday is long passed. With the outbreak of the HIV/AIDS virus in the 1980s, casual sex among the gay community became markedly more dangerous, resulting in a drop-off in the number of convictions over the decade. Added to that, the wider public recognition that cottaging garnered in the 1970s and ‘80s brought with it greater demands for a police crackdown. Those cottages that have not now been demolished have been subjected to CCTV surveillance, as well as regular police checks.

Practical considerations, however, represent only a very partial reason as to its waning popularity. For the resolute cottager, pragmatism is a mere minor concern in the face of mounting libidinous impulse. Now, though, it would appear that even this is being eroded. Cottaging’s fundamental appeal of ‘no-strings-attached’ raunchy intercourse is gradually being challenged by the 21st century’s liberalised attitudes towards sex, with its dating apps, ubiquitous Ann Summers branches and endlessly recurring seasons of hyper-sexual reality TV. More to the point, sex, and more latterly homosexuality, are no longer taboo topics, thus undermining cottaging’s “forbidden fruit” eroticism.

Equally, so too are any residual elements of necessity that may have remained for closeted homosexuals, looking for an anonymous thrill, falling by the wayside. When smartphone apps like Grindr and Gaydar can provide all of this with one fell swipe, the prospect of stepping out into a wet night and trudging down to the nearest public defecation facility seems rather more unattractive. One veteran cottager emailing Kirby noted that “we sometimes cruise around but we are like survivors in a nuclear winter.”

But type in “cottaging” to any search engine and the first website to appear will be the unabashedly named cottaging.co.uk (one wonders how many countryside holiday-makers have mistakenly found themselves here). The site itself may have all the web design qualities of a coding page, yet still it lays claim to 260,218 registered members, evidencing the fact that the Information Age has not entirely killed off cottaging but, perhaps more accurately, taken its physical system of gestures and transplanted them into cyber reality. It is essentially a gay hook-up site and brands itself as such. Though many of its visitors will use it to swap tales of cottaging trips gone by, and exchange information about cottages, the majority, apparently, have no intention at all of ever visiting one. The term, it seems, has become amorphisised to embrace all one-off homosexual encounters, regardless of where they occur. Users, who range in age from early twenties to late seventies – in fact one man from Godalming purports to be 91 –, have a profile which displays an optional photograph along with details pertaining to their sexual preference (dominant/ submissive), hobbies and interest, and “measurements”.

But there will always be those few stragglers for whom the internet’s glossy allure just doesn’t quite cut it; for whom nothing can ever quite match the thrill of a dusky Sunday evening spent waiting by a park lavatory, smoking countless cigarettes to quell the rising tide of anxious excitement. Anachronisms of the modern age they remain, forlorn in the knowledge that homosexual emancipation came for the good of society – but at the forfeit of cottaging.