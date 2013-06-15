Culture

ISIS Eye: Iceland

These photos are snapshots of what I found most intriguing about Iceland; the contrast between the inhospitable land and the bubbly Scandinavian aesthetic in many of the small societies lining the coast. A few pastel-coloured rooftops here, a couple sporting neon-coloured sneakers there. Every so often a plump church with a bright red roof. All set against a backdrop of geological formations only recently churned up from the earth’s interior. A country that in places resembles a cold version of Mordor, but which is certainly not inhabited by Orcs (although the stories about trolls roaming the place is another chapter entirely).

DSC_0950

DSC_0444

DSC_0430

DSC_0325

DSC_0236

DSC_0231

You may also like

The Snapshot Collective
Wonder, Full of Grace. Holly Andres (2009)

The Snapshot Collective
Francis Bacon, Primrose Hill. Bill Brandt (1963)

The Snapshot Collective
Arne Naevra’s Polar Meltdown